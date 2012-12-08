Store owner accused of shooting customer and innocent bystander

A Columbus gas station owner is free after being released on bond for allegedly shooting two of his customers.

Darschand Bhaldoi, owner of the BP gas station on 2nd Avenue near Chase Apartments got into an altercation with a 48-year-old man. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

The two were reportedly arguing because the victim didn't have enough money to pay for his purchases. Police said Bhaldoi, 25, told them the man threatened him with a beer bottle as the argument ended up outside the store.

The victim was shot in the buttock and an innocent bystander was also hit in the arm. Both are expected to recover.

Bhalodi was released on $12,000 bond on 2 counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The case was bound over to Superior Court during a Recorder's Court hearing on Saturday afternoon.



Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.