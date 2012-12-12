Family, friends say goodbye to Malik Thompson

Family and friends of a Phenix City teen are preparing to say their final goodbyes.

Malik Thompson, 16, died Friday three days after he was hit by a car while skateboarding at Southside Park.

The tragedy touched the students and staff at Central High School where Thompson was a 10th grader. School counselors are working closely with family and students to help them through the grieving process.

Visitation for Malik Thompson ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday night at Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Gaines Chapel Church on Dillingham Street in Phenix City.

