Family, friends say goodbye to Malik Thompson - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Family, friends say goodbye to Malik Thompson

Malik Thompson, 16. Malik Thompson, 16.
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Family and friends of a Phenix City teen are preparing to say their final goodbyes.

Malik Thompson, 16, died Friday three days after he was hit by a car while skateboarding at Southside Park.

The tragedy touched the students and staff at Central High School where Thompson was a 10th grader. School counselors are working closely with family and students to help them through the grieving process.

Visitation for Malik Thompson ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday night at Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Gaines Chapel Church on Dillingham Street in Phenix City.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly