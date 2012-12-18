Woman injured, another dead in pedestrian accident - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Woman injured, another dead in pedestrian accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

News Leader 9 is learning new details about a freak accident in east Columbus Saturday morning that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman and severely injured another.

What started out as a routine morning walk for a group of people on Steam Mill Road quickly turned into a nightmare.

A Muscogee County pick-up truck somehow managed to leave the roadway and ended up on the sidewalk. Loretta Williams died at the scene, another person sustained minor injuries, and  a third was left an incomplete quadraplegic.

Linda Estell, 63, will be transferred from the Medical Center to a long term rehabilitation facility in Atlanta.

"She has no recollection of the accident, she didn't even know she was in the accident until we told her," stated Karen Pridgen.

Estell also has partial memory loss. She can't do basic things like how to answer a phone and stand, according to Pridgen.

When Estell learned about Williams' death, she responded, ‘oh my God, Oh my God, she was such a good person. She didn't deserve that'. From her hospital bed, Estell is also asking questions about the driver who lost control of the wheel.

We're told she wants to know if the man was drunk or texting while driving. Those answers will be answered later once the police department completes its investigation.

Valerie Fuller, Director of Communications for MCSD, says the driver, Alfie Johnson was on duty and is still working but isn't allowed to drive pending the investigation.

WTVM's Roslyn Giles also received exclusive video from a viewer show the scene right after the accident happened. It shows the truck in question and police units on the scene.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved.

