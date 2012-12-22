Woman fires back in shootout with friend's ex-boyfriend - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Woman fires back in shootout with friend's ex-boyfriend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are searching for a gunman who got a bit of a surprise when a woman started firing back at him.

James Shue reportedly showed up a home on Midland Chase Loop Friday morning looking for his ex-girlfriend who had recently filed a restraining order against him.

The woman wasn't home, but her friend answered the door. Police said that's when Shue held a gun to the lady's head and started choking her.

After the woman told Shue his ex-girlfriend wasn't home, police said Shue ran to the back door and began firing a pistol through the door.  Police believe Shue fired 5 to 6 rounds into the house.

The victim also grabbed a gun and returned fire. Shue then took off running. Warrants against Shue have been issued for aggravated stalking and aggravated assault. No one was hit. 

Copyright WTVM 2012. All rights reserved. 

    •   
