Woman fires back in shootout with friend's ex-boyfriend

Columbus police are searching for a gunman who got a bit of a surprise when a woman started firing back at him.

James Shue reportedly showed up a home on Midland Chase Loop Friday morning looking for his ex-girlfriend who had recently filed a restraining order against him.

The woman wasn't home, but her friend answered the door. Police said that's when Shue held a gun to the lady's head and started choking her.

After the woman told Shue his ex-girlfriend wasn't home, police said Shue ran to the back door and began firing a pistol through the door. Police believe Shue fired 5 to 6 rounds into the house.

The victim also grabbed a gun and returned fire. Shue then took off running. Warrants against Shue have been issued for aggravated stalking and aggravated assault. No one was hit.



