Former Municipal Court employee files $2 million suit

A former Columbus Municipal Court Deputy Clerk has filed a $2 million lawsuit against the Columbus Consolidated Government and 3 elected officials.

The plaintiff, Joann Flantroy, claims she was the victim of "abusive litigation" when the three defendants, Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop, Marshal Greg Countryman, and Sheriff John Darr tried to get a permanent restraining order against her.

During a hearing on the matter, a year ago, both sides reportedly agreed to have Flantroy escorted when visiting the Government Center, especially the 8th floor where she previously worked in the Municipal Court Clerk's Office.

The restraining order originated after the three alleged Flantroy repeatedly followed them on separate occasions and threatened another worker in the clerk's office.

In the December 12th lawsuit, Flantroy claims the restraining order damaged her reputation. The plaintiff's attorney, Mark Shelnutt, could not be reached for comment. City attorney Clifton Fay did answer questions on behalf of the defendants.

He says this complaint is the very same type of "abusive litigation" that Flantroy claims to be a victim of herself. Fay added that if she does not withdraw it soon, he is going to file his own complaint against her.



