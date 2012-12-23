Former Municipal Court employee files $2 million suit - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Former Municipal Court employee files $2 million suit

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A former Columbus Municipal Court Deputy Clerk has filed a $2 million lawsuit against the Columbus Consolidated Government and 3 elected officials.

The plaintiff, Joann Flantroy, claims she was the victim of "abusive litigation" when the three defendants, Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop, Marshal Greg Countryman, and Sheriff John Darr tried to get a permanent restraining order against her.

During a hearing on the matter, a year ago, both sides reportedly agreed to have Flantroy escorted when visiting the Government Center, especially the 8th floor where she previously worked in the Municipal Court Clerk's Office.

The restraining order originated after the three alleged Flantroy repeatedly followed them on separate occasions and threatened another worker in the clerk's office.

In the December 12th lawsuit, Flantroy claims the restraining order damaged her reputation. The plaintiff's attorney, Mark Shelnutt, could not be reached for comment. City attorney Clifton Fay did answer questions on behalf of the defendants.

He says this complaint is the very same type of "abusive litigation" that Flantroy claims to be a victim of herself. Fay added that if she does not withdraw it soon, he is going to file his own complaint against her.

Copyright 2012 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly