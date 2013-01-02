Exclusive: Mother cries out for justice in son's shooting

A mother cries out for help in bringing her son's killer to justice.

Jessie Foster was awakened early New Year's morning by her daughter, who had just received a phone call from authorities that her only son had been shot.

In a frantic hour-long drive from Georgetown, Quitman County, the family drove to the Medical Center in Columbus to receive the dreaded news.

"I'm wondering is my son dead…who shot him?" recalled Jessie.

Once at the hospital, an emotional Jessie, said they learned Charles Foster Jr. had died from a single bullet to the chest. Charles wasn't a regular nightcluber, according to his family. But he decided to ring in the New Year with his girlfriend, cousin and two others at the Majestic Sports Bar on Cusseta Road, a place that's undergone many name changes and multiple incidents.

We caught up with the cousin, Derrick Foster, who was sitting at the table with Charles minutes before the shooting. Derrick described the mood as calm with no arguments inside the crowded club just before shots rang out.

"As I saw people jump down, I jumped down and then heard shots. I ran out outside and noticed my cousin wasn't with me," stated Derrick.

When he got outside and realized Charles wasn't with him, he went back inside the club through an exit door only to find Charles Foster Jr. on the floor.

"He was in bad condition, foaming at the mouth, but he held on until the ambulance arrived," Derrick said.

The 24-year old died a short time afterwards at the Medical Center. His father says he was studying Political Science at Columbus State University with dreams of becoming a judge one day. He was planning to graduate in May 2013.

Now, the family says they want answers on who shot Charles and why. Columbus investigators say they are still searching for shooter. Police are also searching for a second suspect. He has been identified as Dequandrea Truitt, 21, who is believed to have shot one person outside the bar. Six people were shot inside the building. They are all expected to make full recoveries.

If you have any information about this crime, call Columbus Police at 706-653-3400.

