Fire engulfs north Columbus home near Double Churches Road

Fire engulfed a home in north Columbus Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m with three people inside, including a baby.

The family said that the mother, father, and 10 month-old baby all made it out of the fire and were not hurt.

The house located at Buckhorn and Beaver Pond Drive near Double Churches Road sustained extensive damage, mostly to the garage area, according to the family.

A relative living in the home says they are now staying with other family. WTVM viewers sent in pictures and video of the flames shooting through the house.

You could hear someone at the scene saying, "The homeowners are all out," stated the man. It's unclear what caused the blaze. No one was hurt.

The arson investigator was called to the scene.

If you would like to help the family, you are asked to call 706-662-4693.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.