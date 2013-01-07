New Year's murder suspect arrested, 2nd suspect still on the run

One of the murder suspects in a New Year's morning shooting has been arrested. Dequandrea Truitt surrendered himself to police Sunday night.

Defense attorney Stacey Jackson says his client is innocent. "He understands the process and that the police department has to put forth whatever evidence they think they may have on him. But, he stands on his innocence that he is not guilty," stated Jackson.



When asked if his client was at the nightclub when shots were fired, Jackson declined to comment.

Truitt, 21, is one of two suspects connected to a murder that happened at the Majestic Sports Bar on Cusseta Road, near North Lumpkin Road. Charles Foster, 24, was killed and 6 others were wounded in the gunfire inside and outside the club.



Originally, Columbus police said that there were two different shootings at the bar, with one shooter inside and another outside. Police say witness interviews revealed there were two shooters inside the club.



Truitt is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Area attorney Stacey Jackson will represent Truitt. No other details about his arrest are available at this time.



Meanwhile, a second suspect is also wanted in connection with the Majestic Sports Bar murder and shootings. He is described as a black male, 5'7 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds and around 20 to 21 years old. Police say he has a medium complexion with acne bumps with scars on his face. Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a brown one-piece work suit that resembled overalls.

If you have any information on the second suspect's whereabouts please call investigators at (706) 653-3400 or 911.



Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.



