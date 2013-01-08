Valet parking for $10 coming to the Columbus Civic Center - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Valet parking for $10 coming to the Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

How much would you pay for valet parking at the Columbus Civic Center?

Hold on to your answer and see how it compares to the price a company is planning to charge. 

As News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles reports, city leaders gave an Atlanta company the green light to start the service.  

Ten bucks will get you out of your car at the Civic Center door and leave the troubles of finding a park to someone else.

Quality parking and valet management of Atlanta already provide the service at the RiverCenter and the Trade Center.  After the car is parked, a crew makes sure the vehicles are safe.

We hit the streets to get reaction from people...and the responses we got were unanimous.

"I think $5. That's way it's more affordable and you get more people."

"Ten dollars is too steep."

"I don't think we should pay $10 when we already pay to get into the events there."

"Why pay $10 when you can just walk down to the Civic Center?"

The Civic Center will receive two dollars from each transaction.  That means the company will make an $8 profit per car valet.

Parking is optional, and there is no word on a starting date.

We spoke to the owner at Quality Parking and Valet Management. He sounded very excited about expanding his services here in Columbus and  told us he introduced valet parking at Six Flags Over Georgia six years ago and it's still going strong. 

 So, would you pay $10 for a valet to park your car at the Columbus Civic Center? Chime in on this discussion on our Facebook page and tell us what you think.

