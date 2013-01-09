Chamber of Commerce closes due to flooding

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce closed for business Wednesday morning due to flooding.



When employees came to work around 7:15 a.m. they smelled an unfamiliar scent and discovered about 4.5 feet of water in the basement.



The Columbus water department is pumping water from the basement and Servpro is assisting with securing the building and removing wet files.



About 24 employees were displaced due to the electrical fire and flooding. They are working remotely, using iPads and iPhones.



It's not known at this time if employees will be able to report to work Thursday.

