Phenix City man shot by sheriff's deputy dies

The deputy discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Columbus in November.

The Lee County Coroner's Office has confirmed the death of Howard "Eddie" Nevels, III, 33, of Phenix City. Nevels reportedly died shortly after 2:00 a.m. at the Medical Center in Columbus. The body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner's office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

A Lee County sheriff's deputy came in contact with Nevels who was driving a brown van around 10:30 a.m. CST, Saturday in the 2700 block of Lee Road 243 in Smiths Station, near the animal hospital. After running the license plate, the deputy discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Columbus in November.

Nevels reportedly refused to stop his vehicle and then drove behind a home at which time the officer followed behind him. As the deputy exited his patrol car, Nevels allegedly began to accelerate toward the officer. Sheriff Jay Jones says after the driver refused to adhere to several verbal commands, the deputy then fired multiple shots into the driver side windshield of the van, striking Nevels in the head.

A 7-year-old passenger riding with Nevels witnessed the incident. He was unharmed despite the driver being fatally shot and the van crashing into a nearby yard. Nevels' family says the two were supposed to be on a fishing trip before the van was pulled over.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave and was also not injured.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the case, which is protocol when an officer discharges a weapon.

Officers say Nevels has a criminal record, but the charges were not specified by officials.

During a Saturday afternoon press conference, Jones also made reference to a 2009 fatal incident involving Lee County sheriff's deputy James Anderson who died from his injuries after being hit by a car during a traffic stop. The driver, Gregory Henderson, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to the death penalty.

