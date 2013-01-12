Police looking for missing Columbus man

The Russell County Sheriff's Office has located man reported missing on Thursday.

The 9-year-old Columbus boy who was reported missing Thursday has been found. Authorities say he was found at a neighbor's house on Friday morning.

Raymond Akins, 32, was last at the intersection of Macon and Miller roads. Akins has relatives who live in that area.

Columbus police say Shaillyah Pickett was located over the weekend and returned home to her parents.

The Columbus police department has located the missing senior citizen John Parker. Parker, 69, was located off Macon Road on Tuesday and was last seen at Rainbow Foods located on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

Columbus police are looking for a man who was reported missing late Friday afternoon.

Raymond Akins, 32, was last seen on Jan. 1. at his sister's place. He was leaving for Marion County.

He is described as a white male, 5'6",and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call Columbus police at (706)653-3400.

