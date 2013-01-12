Opelika native Mallory Hagan crowned Miss America - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Opelika native Mallory Hagan crowned Miss America

Opelika native, Mallory Hagan, represented the Big Apple in the Miss America pageant Saturday night and won!

Hagan graduated from Opelika High School in 2007, then moved to New York.

Her platform was preventing child sexual abuse.  Hagan tap danced to James Brown's "Get up Off of That Thing" and answered a question about whether armed guards belong in grade schools by saying we should not fight violence with violence. 

Hagan defeated Miss South Carolina Ali Rogers, who took second, and Miss Oklahoma Alicia Clifton, who finished third. 

The crown comes with a $50,000 college scholarship. 

The new Miss America is a remarkable young woman who says she will carry East Alabama with her, in her heart.

