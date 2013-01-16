Murder suspect, Jamaal Castille, returns to Muscogee Co. jail - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Murder suspect, Jamaal Castille, returns to Muscogee Co. jail, awaits trial

Jamaal Castille (Source: Columbus Police Department) Jamaal Castille (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Federal prison inmate Jamaal Castille, 25, is back in the Muscogee County Jail, less than a month after being indicted for murder.

Authorities linked Castille to the 2008 murder of David Coleman.

Three other suspects including Castille's mother, Daphene Castille, and Dantrell Marshall are already in custody awaiting trial.

Terrell Marshall is expected to be brought back to Columbus from federal prison.

Terrell and Jamaal are currently serving time for robbing a CB&T Bank a week before allegedly killing Coleman for tipping off police about the hold up.

Investigators say, Daphene Castille, 44, headed up a drug operation that led to a litany of dangerous crimes, including murder.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

    •   
