Shots rang out at Columbus nightclub, woman hurt

Columbus police are investigating another nightclub shooting.

This one happened at Club Sky on Midtown Drive around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say shots rang out inside the club.

A woman hurt her leg as she ran for cover. She was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The bullets did not hit anyone.

No description was given of the shooter. Police are still looking for a second suspect wanted in the New Years Day shooting at the Majestic Sports Bar on Cusseta Road, leaving one dead and 6 others injured.

Police arrested Dequandrea Truitt two weeks ago in connection with the incident. T

Truitt claims he is innocent.