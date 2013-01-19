Columbus police arrest 2 in Summit robbery

Columbus police have arrested two suspects wanted in connection with the Summit Gas Station holdup on Veterans Parkway on Wednesday.

The arrests come just three days after the men were seen in surveillance video shown on WTVM News Leader 9.

Police said Richard Miles, 26, and Michael Sutton, 39, hit a clerk over the head with a wine bottle as they allegedly robbed the store.

They got away with some cash, the clerk's purse and her cell phone. Both suspects have been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

They are expected in court on Monday morning.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.