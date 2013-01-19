Columbus police arrest 2 in Summit robbery - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police arrest 2 in Summit robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police have arrested two suspects wanted in connection with the Summit Gas Station holdup on Veterans Parkway on Wednesday.

The arrests come just three days after the men were seen in surveillance video shown on WTVM News Leader 9.

Police said Richard Miles, 26, and Michael Sutton, 39, hit a clerk over the head with a wine bottle as they allegedly robbed the store.

They got away with some cash, the clerk's purse and her cell phone. Both suspects have been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

They are expected in court on Monday morning.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly