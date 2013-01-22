Business owners react to Manchester Mill arson fire - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Business owners react to Manchester Mill arson fire

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

Two days after the historic Manchester Mill was destroyed by fire, the rubble is still smoldering. Firefighters said they expect the hot spots to continue for the next few days.

In the meantime business owner Barbara Smenner, who rents a space inside the mill for The Village Arts Gallery and Studio, said her business sustained minor smoke and water damage.

Another nearby business called The Deli, owned and operated by Kelly Young, sits very close to the mill but wasn't touched.

Now, Smenner is picking up the pieces trying to clean out the messy materials damaged during the fire.

When they both learned the fire was deliberately set, they were in shock.

"That person doesn't realize how many people were hurt by this, but that's okay, we're going to get through," recalled Smenner.

"It would have been horrible had anyone gotten hurt and it was a real possibility as I understand it two of the firefighters who responded early on almost had a wall cave in on them where the fire was already engulfed," stated Young.

The historic building was built 103 years ago and was in the process of being demolished.

The State Insurance and Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is now asking anyone with information about the fire to call the arson hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

A $10,000 reward is also being offered for any with information leading to an arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly