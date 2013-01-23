Columbus man attacked with an ax shares story - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man attacked with an ax shares story

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A peaceful Saturday afternoon visit turned to chaos at the home of Shawn Jones' mother on Dunhill Drive in Columbus. 

The 19-year-old found himself dodging an ax that was being thrust at him by a 15 year-old boy.

"He swung at me the first time with the sharp part of the ax and then the second time the handle of the ax hit me in the nose," explained Jones.

Jones said he fell to the kitchen floor begging for his life.

"I knew I was going to die…I saw visions of things in my life that have happened in the past." 

Doctors told Jones he lost a tremendous amount of blood and had EMS not arrived in time, he may have died.

 Jones' mother, Carmen Mazyck, caught the first punch when 6 men invaded her home. Young children saw the commotion and are traumatized after seeing their mom and brother get attacked.

"There were knives flying everywhere. They guy hit me in the face with a closed fist just as you would do another man, not a woman, "recalled Mazyck.

Both victims are recuperating and said they feel confident the suspects will all be brought to justice.

