Hundreds get health screenings & fitness workout at WTVM expo

Hundreds showed up for the 12th Annual WTVM Health Expo Saturday at the Columbus Trade Center. Doctors, fitness instructors and other health experts were on hand providing screenings for bone density, cancer, cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes...all highly important components for a healthier you.

Barbara Chester told News Leader 9, she likes the idea of a one stop shop for health screenings. Chester is one of about a1000 people taking advantage of the free opportunities. "It really helps", said Chester.

Louise Hunter makes it her business to attend the health fair every year. "I know you can have a heart attack or a stroke. It's important to take care of your health."

Hunter stood in line to have stress level checked. She realizes how bad stress is on the body. It can cause things like anxiety, headaches, and chest pains which in return, can lead to more serious problems.

"It's a great opportunity for the community to come out and get screenings for bone density, cancer and blood pressure", stated Dr. Tara Underwood, CSU Health and Education Professor.

Another key ingredient to healthier lifestyle is physical activity. Zumba instructor, Carolyn Hunter, of Impact Fitness, held a demonstration for kids and adults to get a feel of the dance-style movements.

"It's not about how you look but about how you feel do it for yourself", explained Hunter.

Hunter says kids also need to get in on the action. A daily fitness regime can help children avoid childhood killers such as obesity or juvenile diabetes.

Additional sponsors include Columbus Regional Healthcare and Columbus Technical College.