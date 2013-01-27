Man killed inside Columbus home; city's 3rd murder of the year

Overcome with grief, Von Sherrod couldn't bear to speak about the senseless killing of her cousin, Bennie Pulley, Junior, known as "Frank".

Overcome with grief, Von Sherrod couldn't bear to speak about the senseless killing of her cousin, Bennie Pulley, Junior, known as "Frank". The 33-year-old father of 2 young children was shot and killed

Police are investigating the city's third murder of the year after a man was shot and killed in a Columbus home.

Bennie Pulley, Jr., age 33 - who liked to be called "Frank" - was shot three times inside a home on Lanier Drive. His body was sent to Atlanta Monday morning for an autopsy.

Homicide detectives were called to a house on Lanier Drive, near Victory Drive just before 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Forensic experts processed the crime scene for hours, dusting for fingerprints and searching for clues. Special attention was paid to the front doorway and and parts inside the house.

As the sun began to set, police searched the yard and surrounding shrubs with flashlights and a dog.

The Muscogee County coroner removed his body from the house at about 7:45 p.m. He said Pulley was shot in the torso.

Police questioned dozens of residents throughout the neighborhood looking for a witness. Some of those people, mostly juveniles, were taken to headquarters for further interviews. No one is being named as a suspect and police have not announced any arrests.



Family members told News Leader 9 Pulley grew up in Goldsboro, NC and has lived in Columbus for the past 10 years, working in construction as a welder.



We will continue to follow this story and have a full report beginning on News Leader 9 at Five.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.