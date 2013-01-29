Parents of slain man say they want justice for their son

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 32nd Street in Columbus.

Blake Dozier's father and stepmother smiled as they glanced at a picture of him posing on the beach.

This picture was taken shortly after Blake celebrated one of his proudest moments in life... high school graduation. Now, his parents are reminiscing about the last time they saw him.

"I saw him Saturday. He came by and we just talked about general stuff," recalled Randall Dozier.

Randall Dozier got choked up as he spoke about Blake, at some points, he couldn't answer the questions. He just stared in silence saying he's trying hard not to think about it.

We caught up with Blake's mom at her home. The grieving mother is crying out for answers tonight, as her son's killer is still at large. "I feel like I'm going to have a nervous breakdown but I have two other sons I've got to be strong for," said Cristy Jones.

Blake lived with his grandmother at Johnston Mill Lofts apartments on 1st Avenue. Blake was reportedly going to a friend's house when he was shot at 32nd Street and 6th Avenue...just 5 blocks from home.

The 20-year-old collapsed in front of a home on 6th Avenue, leaving a pool of blood. Neighbors explained how they saw gun shots.

The family wants to know who fired those shots hitting Blake twice, in the arm and shoulder.

This is the city's 4th murder of the year. A 33 year old man was shot and killed inside his home on Lanier Drive Sunday afternoon. Police are following up on leads in both cases.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information about this murder, call police at 706-653-3400.

