Woman drops meth inside Walmart in Columbus

Columbus police are combing through surveillance video trying to identify a woman who dropped a small bag of meth inside the Wal-mart on Airport Thruway.

The drugs were found near a checkout stand around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. A manager says it is believed the drugs dropped out of her pocket.

Police are hoping to match the evidence with the suspect. No arrests have been made.

The woman is described as white, with dark hair, about 5'5" tall, weighing 110 lbs. She was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans with coat.