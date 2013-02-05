Pitbull attacks 5-year-old boy, young sisters try to help - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Pitbull attacks 5-year-old boy, young sisters try to help

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by a pitbull.  It happened Monday morning in the Eagles Trace Apartments as little Axis Poyas was on his way to school.

Axis and his two sisters had just left home when the dog seemingly came out of nowhere and jumped on the 10-year-old girl's back.

He then moved to the younger child and started biting him on his leg and hand. You could see red bite marks where the dog sunk his teeth into the child.

The girls became teary-eyed as they told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles what happened.

"I was crying hoping he would stop biting my brother, "said Mayra Magana.

A man heard Axis screaming and got the dog off the boy. "I was happy to see he was okay because that's the only little brother I ever had," explained Karen Morales.

The incident was reported to Columbus Animal Control. Officers knocked on a few doors trying to find the dog and his owner. So far, they've come up empty handed. The kids said the pitbull is brown with white ears.

Axis was treated for minor injuries. If you know anything about the incident, call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly