Family of 3 killed in accidental house fire in Richland, GA - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Family of 3 killed in accidental house fire in Richland, GA

(Source: Roslyn Giles) (Source: Roslyn Giles)
The victims all lived together in the older wooden home, which had a wood burning stove. (Source: WALB ) The victims all lived together in the older wooden home, which had a wood burning stove. (Source: WALB )
RICHLAND, GA (WTVM) -

An accidental house fire killed three people in Richland, GA Sunday night.  Stewart County Sheriff Larry Jones told News Leader 9 a volunteer fireman and another man noticed smoke coming from a home on 168 Caboose Street around 7:30 p.m.  

The men forced their way inside the home and saw three people inside.  They removed the victims from the home and tried to perform CPR, but they were already dead.

Officials confirmed the body of Willie Pearl Walton, 88, was found near a doorway. Her children, 65-year-old Barbara Ann Walton and 59-year-old Ernest Clyde Walton, were found near their beds. News Leader 9 was told Ernest had been confined to a wheelchair for many years.

The victims all lived together in the older wooden home, which had a wood burning stove. Authorities believe the victims died from smoke inhalation – they had very few burns on their bodies.

Neighbors and other family members helped Richland firefighters in the attempt to save the family.

The Georgia Department of Insurance says Sunday night's fire was accidental. Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens told News Leader 9 the cause of the fire was "unattended cooking on the stove."

"With this tragedy in Richland, we've had 18 fire deaths so far this year, with 5 related to unattended cooking in February," Hudgens said.  "I urge Georgian to use extreme caution while cooking and heating their homes." 

The victims' autopsies will be performed on Wednesday in Atlanta. 

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly