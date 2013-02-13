Mother remembers son who died in daycare fire - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Mother remembers son who died in daycare fire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

As the third anniversary of her son's tragic death approaches on February 26, Dana Richardson says life without her baby boy isn't any easier than it was the day she learned what happened. 

"It's harder now because the numbness has worn off," said Richardson.

Michael Dubard Jr. died shortly before his second birthday. He was the only one who didn't survive the home day care fire on Millbranch Road. Three other children were seriously hurt.

"I still don't know what happened from the sources I have or what caused the fire," said Richardson.

But could it be--- Richardson's questions are on the verge of being answered now that the GBI is conducting its own probe into the Columbus Fire and EMS Department. Sources say they (investigators) want to know more about the fire-- why you ask? It's still a mystery even for Richardson.

"I was shocked; I know what I've been praying and asking god to do in this situation."

Richardson says she was told cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire chief Jeff Meyer says he too was surprised by the probe but wants speedy results.

"We hope they complete it quickly. We pride ourselves on being transparent; the entire department has been cooperative and will continue to do so."

The GBI would not say how long the investigation will last, although the Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says she expects a statement from the organization soon.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly