Man shot in the foot at Columbus housing complex

A Columbus man is recovering after being shot in the foot with a pistol on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the Warren Williams Apartments near Wynnton Road. Reports state the victim was in the street when shots rang out, striking him in the foot.

He was transported by private vehicle to Columbus Regional.

Police questioned the victim at the hospital where he was treated and released.

No arrests were made and no description of the suspect was available.