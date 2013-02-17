Former Georgia lawmaker Maretta Taylor dies

A former Georgia lawmaker from Columbus died this morning.

Representative Calvin Smyre says he got the call around 4:30 Sunday morning notifying him that Maretta Taylor had passed away.

The 78-year-old former librarian who had a love for young people and education served in the Georgia House from 1990 to 2002.

"She was person committed to community and her legacy is her love of working with young people. She focused education while in the Georgia Assembly and always tried to uplift people," said Smyre.

Taylor was a member of the Links of Columbus and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.