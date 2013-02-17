Former Georgia lawmaker Maretta Taylor dies - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Former Georgia lawmaker Maretta Taylor dies

Maretta Taylor Maretta Taylor
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A former Georgia lawmaker from Columbus died this morning.

Representative Calvin Smyre says he got the call around 4:30 Sunday morning notifying him that Maretta Taylor had passed away.

The 78-year-old former librarian who had a love for young people and education served in the Georgia House from 1990 to 2002.

"She was person committed to community and her legacy is her love of working with young people. She focused education while in the Georgia Assembly and always tried to uplift people," said Smyre.

Taylor was a member of the Links of Columbus and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly