Armed robbery suspect holds gun to victim's head

Columbus police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after he held a gun to a man's head and robbed him.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at an apartment complex on 20th Avenue.

The 22-year-old victim suffered a busted lip.

He was treated at the hospital. The suspect got away with $1,080 worth of jewelry and clothing.



If you have any information on this crime, please call police.



