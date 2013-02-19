Exclusive: Remembering Maretta Taylor

Family and friends are reflecting on the legacy of former Georgia state legislator Maretta Taylor. She passed away early Sunday morning at her home on Bunker Hill Road in Columbus.

We took a look back at the mark this former librarian left on Columbus and have an exclusive interview with one of Taylor's best friends.

In talking with the lady Maretta Taylor called her child, it's easy to see not only was she a woman of great character and strength, but most of all one who loved children even though she didn't have any of her own.

Florene Dawkins, an educator in Muscogee County, says Taylor's favorite saying was "but it's for the children." She used that line a lot especially when trying to push legislation through in the Georgia Assembly, as a librarian at Spencer High School and while helping the Urban League of Columbus and the community center on Steam Mill Road.

Dawkins remembers the many speeches she gave as a state rep.

"She said Florene people are people and we all have needs and we have to love each other and I have a duty of service," Dawkins said.

Taylor received numerous accolades and awards over the years. She'd suffered several illnesses recently before dying on Sunday.

Her funeral wil be Friday Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Home Baptist Church on Old Cusseta Road. Hill Watson Funeral Home is officiating.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.