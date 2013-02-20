Suspect named in Monday night’s teen stabbing

We have new details about a stabbing in a busy Columbus shopping complex Monday night.

The 17-year-old suspect, accused of using a knife on a 16-year-old boy, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

We've learned Jared Johnson and the victim were arguing over a girl.

Johnson pleaded not guilty in Recorder's Court Wednesday morning. The incident happened as a fight broke out in the middle of the street at Adams Farm Drive and Whittlesey Boulevard Monday night at Columbus Park Crossing.

Johnson is charged with aggravated assault and simple battery. The 16-year-old boy is still recovering at a local hospital. His mom tells us he is in stable condition.

According to court documents, Johnson told police he used the weapon in self defense. Investigators could not find the six- inch knife after searching for it at the scene. Johnson is free on a $5,500 bond pending his next court appearance in Superior Court.

