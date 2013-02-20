Suspect named in Monday night’s teen stabbing - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Suspect named in Monday night’s teen stabbing

Jared Johnson Jared Johnson
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

We have new details about a stabbing in a busy Columbus shopping complex Monday night. 

The 17-year-old suspect, accused of using a knife on a 16-year-old boy, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

We've learned Jared Johnson and the victim were arguing over a girl. 

Johnson pleaded not guilty in Recorder's Court Wednesday morning. The incident happened as a fight broke out in the middle of the street at Adams Farm Drive and Whittlesey Boulevard Monday night at Columbus Park Crossing. 

Johnson is charged with aggravated assault and simple battery. The 16-year-old boy is still recovering at a local hospital. His mom tells us he is in stable condition.

According to court documents, Johnson told police he used the weapon in self defense. Investigators could not find the six- inch knife after searching for it at the scene.  Johnson is free on a $5,500 bond pending his next court appearance in Superior Court.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly