Eviction reveals marijuana stash inside home with children

A Columbus man got more than he bargained for Friday morning when the Muscogee County Marshal's Office evicted his family from their Levy Road home.

As Deputy Baker with the MCMO removed the family's belongings from inside the home, he reported discovering a paper bag containing approximately 70 grams of suspected marijuana.

The drugs are valued at $700.00. Reginald Pitts, 38, was arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana.

Pitts is also facing cruelty to children charges because 2 kids were inside the home at the time of the bust.

He is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

