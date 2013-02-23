Eviction reveals marijuana stash inside home with children - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Eviction reveals marijuana stash inside home with children

Reginald Pitts, Muscogee County Marshal's Office Reginald Pitts, Muscogee County Marshal's Office
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus man got more than he bargained for Friday morning when the Muscogee County Marshal's Office evicted his family from their Levy Road home.

As Deputy Baker with the MCMO removed the family's belongings from inside the home, he reported discovering a paper bag containing approximately 70 grams of suspected marijuana.

The drugs are valued at $700.00.  Reginald Pitts, 38, was arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana.

Pitts is also facing cruelty to children charges because 2 kids were inside the home at the time of the bust. 

He is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly