Masked gunman opens fire on Columbus crowd at barbecue

A Sunday afternoon barbecue amongst friends came to an abrupt end when a masked gunman opened fire on the crowd.

A group of people standing around enjoying the gathering found themselves running for cover at 2:30 p.m. One person was shot in the leg.

He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police say the 26-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are following up on leads at this hour.

No arrests have been made.

WTVM has a crew on the scene. Tune into News Leader 9 at 6 for the latest.