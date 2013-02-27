Five majors at CPD up for Asst. police chief

The assistant police chief position is up for grabs at the Columbus Police Department.

Chief Ricky Boren says the job became available when former assistant chief Charlie Rowe retired in October 2012.

Four months later, Boren says he's still interviewing candidates for the job, considering the individual he feels will be the most progressive person in the position.

Traditionally, the natural line of progression at CPD is from major to assistant chief to chief, which means all five majors are automatically considered for the job.

Major Julius Graham, patrol division; Major Gene Hillhouse, investigative services; Major Lem Miller, professional standards; Major Stan Swiney of support services and Major Wanna Barker Wright over administrative services are the candidates up for the job.

"I am looking for someone who thinks beyond what we are currently doing in this department and is likeable in the department and someone who gets along with members of the Columbus Consolidated Government," Chief Boren said.

Boren says he does not have any idea when he will be ready to name the new assistant police chief.

