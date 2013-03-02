Two men shot in Auburn, suspect on the run

Auburn investigators tell News Leader 9 they have spoken with a person of interest in the weekend shooting that sent two men to the hospital with bullet wounds to their legs.

They are searching for a gunman who shot two men at an apartment complex on Saturday morning.

The shots were fired around 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of north Gay Street.

Police said Randy Holland, 20 of Auburn and Lorenzo Jackson, 24, of Opelika are being treated at East Alabama Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Holland was shot once in the right leg. Jackson was hit twice, once in each leg.

Investigators are following up on leads, but no suspects have been arrested.

"I just want to reassure the public, this is an isolated incident," said Chief Tommy Dawson with the Auburn Police Department. "There is no threat to the public…both men were shot and we will be increasing our patrols in this apartment complex."

Chief Dawson says the victims in the case are not being fully cooperative and that has hampered their investigation.

Dawson says the person of interest is a male from Auburn, but he will not be releasing his name until the victims decide if they want to press charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Police at 334-501-3140 or anonymously by test or voice on the tip line at 334-246-1391.

As of Monday morning, both victims are still in the hospital, listed in stable condition. Police have not yet made an arrest.

Inside the apartment, where the victims were shot and staying, investigators found drugs and stolen property, including a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.