Teen dies in single car accident, passenger runs for it

A Columbus teen was killed Friday night during a freak accident in east Columbus. Neighbors in the 5800 block of Luna Drive say they heard a loud bang around 8 p.m. and rushed out to see what was wrong.

Witnesses told News Leader 9's Rosalyn Giles they noticed a gray Nissan Maxima resting on its side in a yard near Barcelona Drive.

"I called police and said did anyone die because of the way the scene looked," stated a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

The car knocked out two brick mailboxes. The victim was identified as Torque Hulling, 17. We're told he was a passenger in the car and the driver ran from the scene, although police have not confirmed that information. They have also released few details about the driver.

Police say the car was stolen a week ago. It's unclear what caused the accident or if alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the accident.

