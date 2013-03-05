Several injured after fire at Rose Hill Apartments - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Several injured after fire at Rose Hill Apartments

(Photo Credit: Roslyn Giles) (Photo Credit: Roslyn Giles)
(Photo Credit: Roslyn Giles) (Photo Credit: Roslyn Giles)
(Photo Credit: Roslyn Giles) (Photo Credit: Roslyn Giles)
(Photo Credit: Roslyn Giles) (Photo Credit: Roslyn Giles)
(Photo Credit: Roslyn Giles) (Photo Credit: Roslyn Giles)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

More than a dozen people were displaced from their homes Tuesday when fire ripped through the Rosehill Apartments on Hamilton Road in Columbus.  

A soldier lived in apartment 2B which was destroyed. It's unclear how many people were inside that unit at the time of the fire. Officials say two people were injured . 

Hamilton Road was blocked off between 29th and 31st Streets.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says the call came in around 1:10 p.m. to 2910 Hamilton Road to Rosehill Apartments and arrived on the scene two minutes later.

Fire was shooting through the roof of the 8-unit complex. Two people were injured, though it's unclear to what extent. Everyone inside the home made it out alive, but we don't know how many were inside.

The apartment manager keeps oxygen inside her apartment for daily treatments, which is why at least 25 firemen responded to the scene. She is believed to be okay.

They are not sure if there are more since a lot of residents left the scene. 

Firefighters are asking everyone to return to the scene in order to receive assistance from the Red Cross or call the local chapter at 706-323-5614.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly