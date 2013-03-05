Several injured after fire at Rose Hill Apartments

More than a dozen people were displaced from their homes Tuesday when fire ripped through the Rosehill Apartments on Hamilton Road in Columbus.

A soldier lived in apartment 2B which was destroyed. It's unclear how many people were inside that unit at the time of the fire. Officials say two people were injured .

Hamilton Road was blocked off between 29th and 31st Streets.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says the call came in around 1:10 p.m. to 2910 Hamilton Road to Rosehill Apartments and arrived on the scene two minutes later.

Fire was shooting through the roof of the 8-unit complex. Two people were injured, though it's unclear to what extent. Everyone inside the home made it out alive, but we don't know how many were inside.

The apartment manager keeps oxygen inside her apartment for daily treatments, which is why at least 25 firemen responded to the scene. She is believed to be okay.

They are not sure if there are more since a lot of residents left the scene.

Firefighters are asking everyone to return to the scene in order to receive assistance from the Red Cross or call the local chapter at 706-323-5614.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

