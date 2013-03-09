Woman claims she was raped on the Riverwalk in Columbus

Columbus police are searching for an alleged rapist.

A 31-year-old woman told police a man attacked her on the Riverwalk near the Civic Center Friday morning. The victim says the man punched her, leaving an injury on her forehead.

She managed to get home and called police from her house. EMS transported her to the hospital where she was treated and release.

This happened during the early morning hours, around 3:00 a.m.

The report indicated the victim was intoxicated at the time of the alleged rape. No description was given.