Shooting in Opelika leaves 1 dead, police investigating - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Shooting in Opelika leaves 1 dead, police investigating

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) -

Opelika police are investigating a shooting that happened on Cherry Circle Sunday afternoon at about 3 p.m.

When officers responded, a man was found shot and lying on the ground. The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses say they saw a gray or silver Mercedes speed away.

Anyone with information is urged to call Opelika police at 334-705-5220.

We will continue following this story and bring you any updates as they become available.

