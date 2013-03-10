Shooting in Opelika leaves 1 dead, police investigating

Opelika police are investigating a shooting that happened on Cherry Circle Sunday afternoon at about 3 p.m.

When officers responded, a man was found shot and lying on the ground. The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses say they saw a gray or silver Mercedes speed away.

Anyone with information is urged to call Opelika police at 334-705-5220.

We will continue following this story and bring you any updates as they become available.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.