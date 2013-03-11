Family hires attorney after teen injured in crash with officer - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Family hires attorney after teen injured in crash with officer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A conflict over what allegedly happened at the scene of an accident involving a teen and an unmarked detective car is raising concerns among the victim's family.

A 16-year-old boy reportedly disregarded a stop sign on Wade Street and slammed his bicycle into the rear passenger side of an unmarked police car on Friday afternoon.

An anonymous witness told News Leader 9 the detective tried to leave the scene. "I saw the officer act like he wasn't going to stop so I screamed and he stopped."

There were two witnesses who came forward at the scene, according to police reports. One of them is Jody Wilhite. She gave New Leader 9's Roslyn Giles a totally different account than that of the anonymous witness.

"That is a lie, the officer did not try to leave; he got out of the car and tried to help the boy. I saw the boy go up in the air and drop down in front of the officer's car. I would have hit him with my car had I not seen him first."

A police diagram shows the point of impact at the intersection of Wade Street and Benning Drive. The unmarked unit was traveling north on Benning Drive and the bicycle was going west on Wade street.

The Columbus police department said it investigated the accident and says there is no indication that the officer was in violation, and questions why the anonymous witness didn't come forward at the scene.

"She told me, she tried to give a statement at the scene, but was not allowed to give a statement," said the victim's attorney Stacey Jackson.

Jackson says he also feels the department should have called in the Georgia State Troopers to investigate.

"I don't know if their policy is based on lack of resources or funds, but in any investigation you want to make sure there is no bias," Jackson said.

The victim suffered a broken wrist, a knot to his forehead, abrasions on his right arm and back. He underwent surgery on Saturday. He is expected to recover.

Another boy riding on the handlebars managed to jump off the bike before the crash. He was not injured, according to reports.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly