Residents Helping Residents campaign helps displaced tenants

COLUMBUS, GA

Tenants displaced from Rosehill Apartments on 30th Street in Columbus are feeling the love and comfort from other Thayer Properties residents who donated items like, clothes, toiletry, shoes, household and personal items during a campaign called, "Residents Helping Residents."

"We were able to relocate some families from Rosehill to other locations and they are so grateful and it's been a blessing," said Sandie Sanders, property manager at Brittwood Apartments.

Wanda Aikens is one of 3,500 tenants who decided to give, after receiving help from the Thayer family when she needed it the most.

"It makes you feel happy. There's so much to frown on these days and doing something like this just makes you want to smile," added Aikens.

In just 5 days, the collections have piled up, but they're still in need of non-perishable food items.

It's just been an outpouring of support from fellow residents.

If you'd like to help, donations can be dropped at eight Thayer property locations:

• The Village on Cherokee

• Greenleaf Apartments

• Brittwood Apartments

• The Gardens on Stadium

• Woodville Apartments

• Gardenbrook Apartments

• Milgen Village Apartments

• Post Ridge Apartments

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still undetermined. The roof on Rosehill Apartments has to be replaced from damage sustained in the fire a week ago.

