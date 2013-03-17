Authorities investigate after person drowns Sunday afternoon in - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Authorities investigate after person drowns Sunday afternoon in Chattahoochee River

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

Fort Benning officials are investigating a weekend drowning.

The Chattahoochee County coroner has confirmed a person drowned on the Chattahoochee River Sunday evening. Fort Benning officials are now investigating.

We are working to learn the circumstances behind the drowning and the victim's identity. We will keep you updated on any new developments.  

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

