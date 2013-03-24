Fortson couple's home burns during spring cleaning - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fortson couple's home burns during spring cleaning

(Photo credit: Dante Renzulli)
(Photo credit: Dante Renzulli) (Photo credit: Dante Renzulli)
FORTSON, GA (WTVM) -

A Fortson couple is homeless after their home caught fire Sunday afternoon.  They returned from the dumpster only to find their lake home up in smoke.  

A neighbor called 911 as flames climbed through the roof as high as 30 feet above the home.

The Harris County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call on Old Brawner's Ferry Road in Fortson, Georgia.  

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.  They were able to keep the flames contained despite high winds, but they had to use nearly two-thousand feet of hose to battle the fire, because water hydrants were so far away.

This house was the couple's second home.  They were planning on moving in full time before this happened, 

Three volunteer departments responded to the call.  The cause of the fire is unknown. There are no reports of injuries. 

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. 

