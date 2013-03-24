Columbus Airport Director retires after 25 years - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus Airport Director retires after 25 years

Columbus Airport Columbus Airport
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Airport will soon search for a new director.  

Mark Oropeza's last day on the job was Friday March 22, but we are told he doesn't officially retire until April 1, according to airport commission chairman Sherry Goodrum.  

Goodrum also said she could not answer questions about rumors pertaining to a possible conflict behind Oropeza hanging up his hat after 25 years as the airport's top leader.

Goodman said she did not attend the meeting and is not aware of a conflict. She assured News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles that a press release will be issued to the media on Monday or Tuesday addressing Oropeza's retirement and future plans for the airport.

"The Airport wishes Mark and his family nothing but the best," Goodrum said. "The airport went through a lot of growth while he was there and he served the community well. The average time for a director in this industry is 10 to 15 years, so he had some longevity in the career which was beyond the norm."

Oropeza could not be reached for comment. 

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:34:14 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly