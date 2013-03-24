Columbus Airport Director retires after 25 years

The Columbus Airport will soon search for a new director.

Mark Oropeza's last day on the job was Friday March 22, but we are told he doesn't officially retire until April 1, according to airport commission chairman Sherry Goodrum.

Goodrum also said she could not answer questions about rumors pertaining to a possible conflict behind Oropeza hanging up his hat after 25 years as the airport's top leader.

Goodman said she did not attend the meeting and is not aware of a conflict. She assured News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles that a press release will be issued to the media on Monday or Tuesday addressing Oropeza's retirement and future plans for the airport.

"The Airport wishes Mark and his family nothing but the best," Goodrum said. "The airport went through a lot of growth while he was there and he served the community well. The average time for a director in this industry is 10 to 15 years, so he had some longevity in the career which was beyond the norm."

Oropeza could not be reached for comment.

