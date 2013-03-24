Power outages leave 1600 Midtown residents in the dark - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Power outages leave 1600 Midtown residents in the dark

Georgia Power crews are working to restore power to more than 1600 customers after a tree toppled power lines in the Midtown area Sunday evening.  Street lights and traffic signals are out along Wynnton Road and 13th Street. No one was injured. Georgia Power says power should be restored within a few hours. 

