Strip club patron says 'no violence' policy is the answer

Columbus' second deadly nightclub related shooting this year is raising some eyebrows.

Hernandez Wilson, a regular patron at the Foxy Lady Strip Club says the city needs a ‘no violence' policy and security needs to be beefed up at nightclubs.

"I'm losing people who are close to me; I'm losing just my community over foolishness."

The 27-year old recovering addict told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles the mood was calm inside the strip club when he left just 10 minutes before a gunman walked in Wednesday morning and opened fire.

"Everybody was enjoying themselves...it's weird that I get that call that this had happened. No one was arguing and I come here Monday through Saturday."

The gunman apparently entered the strip club after Wilson left. Authorities say the triggerman was armed with a high powered AK- 47 rifle firing multiple rounds, killing Shannon Fields, 20 and wounding Samuel Cash, 26.

"I think it's the young people, they don't know how to party without bringing guns and alcohol and drugs."

Shannon Spencer, a former dancer says the times have changed. She says she remembers when the night life wasn't quite as dangerous as it now.

But Wilson offers this solution: "They need to beef up security and hire people to be on guard."

For now, Field's family is mourning their loss. We spoke to the family at his home, but they were too grief stricken to speak on camera.

Police have made no arrests in this overnight shooting. We're told they were given a sketchy description of the shooter.

One thing to note-- the victim, Shannon Fields, was charged and acquitted in 2010 murder of a soldier on Decatur Street in Columbus.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.