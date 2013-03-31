Exclusive: Columbus victim identified in Sunday's shooting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Exclusive: Columbus victim identified in Sunday's shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police have released the name of the city's eighth murder victim this year. Police say 25-year-old Terry Hargett of Columbus was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Hargett suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 1 p.m., according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office. 

A passerby who turned onto Antietam Drive noticed there appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver's door window of Hargett's light blue Nissan Maxima at the entrance of Lexington Hill subdivision in south Columbus.

The passerby also recalled seeing the driver slumped over the steering wheel.   The passenger, he said, was leaning toward the driver as if he was doing something.  Watching though his rearview mirror, the witness told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles he heard the car's engine rev up and saw the passenger jump out of the car. He took off running toward Staunton Drive wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. 

Police said Hargett had a faint pulse before he was transported to the Medical Center.  After 30 minutes and several attempts to revive him, it was determined he was deceased and could not be helped any further.  Police said Hargett was last seen leaving his home around 9 a.m. heading to church on Reese Road near Fairview Drive. 

No arrests have been made. We'll continue following this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

If you have anyinformation about this crime or a possible suspect you are urged to call Columbusinvestigators at 706-653-3400.

