Opelika double stabbing leaves one dead, another hospitalized

Opelika police are investigating a double stabbing Sunday evening that left one man dead and one in surgery. According to a press release, Opelika police and EMS personnel responded to the 1700 block of Hurst Street at approximately 6:12 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they located two victims, who were both were rushed to East Alabama Medical Center. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the ER at 6:49 p.m. The other victim was taken to surgery due to his injuries.

The names are being withheld at this time pending notification of all family members. The deceased victim's body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner's office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department, Lee County Coroner's Office and the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact Opelika Police Investigative Division at 334-705-5220 or the main number at 334-705-5200 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.