Suspect arrested in Easter Sunday murder, family speaks - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Suspect arrested in Easter Sunday murder, family speaks

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus authorities arrested Devante Shepard, 19, at the Muscogee County Jail where he was being held on another charge of false swearing.  Shepard was detained on that charge Sunday night.

Shepard was charged Monday around 4:00 p.m. in connection with the shooting death of Terry Hargett, 25.

The victim's grandmother, Barbara Mosley, says her grandson kept a low profile. The family says they are having a hard time coming to grips with how he died.

"Why would someone kill him, he was a real nice person who volunteered at shelters," said Shameka Mosley. 

Hargett lived here with his grandmother in their north Columbus on Highridge Drive.  She says the last time they saw him was on Sunday morning as he pulled out of this driveway around 10 am going to church in east Columbus.

He was found slumped over the steering inside his light[ blue Nissan Maxima at Old Cusseta Road and Antietam drive around 1 in the afternoon.

Hargett's grandmother really stepped up after she lost her husband a month ago...helping around the house.

I was really glad he did that---because he knew in his heart that it had to be done."

Hargett lived in Trinidad. He move to the U.S. 6 years ago. 

