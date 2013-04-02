BTW man dies after being shot last month, city's 9th murder - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BTW man dies after being shot last month, city's 9th murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Neighbors in a Columbus housing project are mourning the loss of one of their own. Maurice Streeter, 24, was shot 3 times last month outside his Booker T. Washington apartment on 5th Street.

Streeter died Monday night at the Medical Center from the injuries he sustained. He was shot in the arm, hand and chest. The coroner pronounced him dead at 8:01 p.m.

Keisha Williams, a neighbor, described Streeter as a nice person.

"If he had it, he would give it," said Williams. Williams says they just want the violence to stop.

She recalled at least 4 people from BTW to die due to gun violence in the last 4 years.

Detectives say they are following up on leads, but there's no suspect at this time and no clear motive in the case.

Streeter's death marks the 9th homicide in Columbus this year. 

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

