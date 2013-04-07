Pregnant mother gives birth at fire station - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Pregnant mother gives birth at fire station

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus mother is thanking firefighters for helping deliver her baby when she couldn't make it to the hospital in time. A newborn named Mason Brantley and his mother are doing well today.

The bundle of joy caused his family to panic when he arrived more than a week earlier than expected. Mason's mother pulled into the fire department on 4020 Jay Street just five minutes after leaving for the hospital...she knew Mason was ready to make his debut.

"I didn't make it in the fire station, we pulled into the parking lot, aunt Lori jumped out, by the time they got out there, and I lay down, he was out. I was in the driveway of the fire station. I would have had him on the side of the road in the car within the next five minutes. I wouldn't have made it a mile away from the fire station," stated Tiffany Hellman. 

Hellman also said firefighters had just returned from a call only moments before they arrived. If they had arrived any sooner, no one would have been at the department to help her.

